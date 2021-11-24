Man United interim appointment could see unpopular figures stay at club

Manchester United are very much in the spotlight as their search for a new interim manager continues.

Having relieved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from his duties last Sunday following a 4-1 battering against Watford, United now need to find a replacement as soon as possible.

Although Michael Carrick is currently guiding the first team, the former midfield maestro is widely expected to make way for a new manager, who will take the reins until the end of the season.

However, despite the Red Devils’ search for an interim manager, according to recent reports, regardless of who may come in, several key members of the coaching team are ‘likely’ to remain in their current roles, including unpopular duo Kieran McKenna and Mike Phelan.

That’s according to Stretty News, who claims there are unlikely to be wholesale staffing changes, even if an interim manager is appointed in time for the side’s next fixture away against Chelsea on Sunday.

Large sections of fans, as well as ex-players, have criticised both McKenna and Phelan in recent times with the overall consensus being that they should have departed alongside Solskjaer.

Should these latest reports come to fruition, regardless of who ends up as manager, Manchester United’s decision-makers will certainly be playing with fire when it comes to risking the wrath of the Old Trafford faithful.

 

