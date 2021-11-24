Man United interview two new interim candidates as manager search continues

Following the recent dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United are on the lookout for a new manager.

Solskjaer’s departure from the club was confirmed on Sunday morning (Man Utd) following an abysmal performance against Watford that ended in a 4-1 thumping.

The Red Devils form had been at rock bottom prior to their most recent domestic fixture though.

Two derby defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City put the Norwegian in a very uncomfortable position with his departure a case of ‘when’ and not ‘if’.

Now without Solskjaer in the Old Trafford dugout, the Red Devils have been forced to promote Michael Carrick on a temporary basis.

Although the ex-midfielder got off to a flying start following a 2-0 away victory over Villarreal in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday night, the club is expected to appoint an interim manager before targeting a permanent successor at the end of the season.

Several names have already been linked and according to a recent report from the Telegraph, the two latest names to be interviewed by Manchester United’s hierachy are former Borussia Dortmund and Lyon managers, Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Clearly Manchester United was not expecting to be thumped 4-1 against Watford, but the fact that they were forced their hand when it came to sending Solskjaer packing.

In addition to that – the fact the club have admitted they will go after an interim before a permanent manager suggests fans could see as many as four managers in charge within the space of the next six months.

In light of the crisis they currently find themselves in, it is becoming increasingly more apparent that very little planning was done when it came to Solskjaer leaving the club – a fairly good indication that they had hoped the Norwegian would see out the 2021-22 season.

Nevertheless, with stability at the heart of most clubs’ success – the past week at Old Trafford proves just how far Manchester United are from being put in the same bracket as Europe’s heavy-hitters.