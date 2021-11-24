Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has made a surprise claim about who could be a “fantastic” option to be interim manager at Old Trafford.

Watch below as the former Red Devils goalkeeper picks Steve Bruce as someone he thinks could be ideal for the job, simply due to the fact that he knows the club…

Peter Schmeichel says Steve Bruce would be a "fantastic" interim manager for Manchester United. And would he take the job himself? ? pic.twitter.com/yNo1xPmP5u — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 23, 2021

United fans might not be too convinced by Schmeichel’s judgement here, with the former Denmark international surely just suggesting MUFC make the same mistake that they did with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who also knew the club.

Somehow, we can’t imagine big names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane envisaged playing under a manager like Bruce when they made the move to Old Trafford this summer.