Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had already informed senior club officials of his targets in the January transfer window.

According to Stretty News, the Norwegian had already planned on some additions to the Man United midfield in January. But following a run of just two wins in seven Premier League matches that culminated in a 4-1 loss to Watford, Solskjaer was dismissed.

The main addition United were set to target is Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

The report by Stretty News indicates that United had contacted the agent of Bentancur and were quoted a fee of around £25m to secure the services of the 24-year-old.

Since joining Juventus in 2017 from Boca Juniors, the Uruguay international has played 169 times, including 30 times in the Champions League. In these appearances he has scored just three times and contributed with 18 assists.

It remains to be seen what will be done in terms of United’s transfer strategy in the January window, with The Red Devils yet to appoint an interim manager following Solskjaer’s removal.

However, another report from Stretty News’ does indicate that the club is hopeful of being able to appoint an interim in time for their clash against Chelsea this weekend.

A whole plethora of names are being tossed around for who could take temporary charge until the summer, with The Telegraph saying former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre is the favourite to takeover.