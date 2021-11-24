As far as 0-0 games go, the one at the Wanda Metropolitano was relatively exciting, however, it didn’t stay goalless thanks to a late, late intervention from AC Milan’s Junior Messias.

Atletico Madrid had clearly settled for the point but they were undone at the death thanks to some great work down the left-hand channel by Franck Kessie, who crossed for Messias to power home.

Liverpool’s regret

The win for the Italian giants puts them into the Europa League position with one match day to play, meaning that Diego Simeone’s side could be bombed out of Europe altogether if they don’t get it together on match day six.

What a moment for Junior Messias & Milan in Madrid. What a time to score your first goal for the club, too! Late goal and the Rossoneri are still alive in the race for the knockout phase.#ATMMIL #UCL pic.twitter.com/CVKFZkkLs9 — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) November 24, 2021

Four years ago Junior Messias was playing semi-professional football in the fourth tier of Italian football. He just scored to keep Milan’s #UCL hopes alive. ? pic.twitter.com/SOMy52JIfC — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 24, 2021

Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo