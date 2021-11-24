Video: Late Messias goal for AC Milan could knock Atletico Madrid out of Europe

AC Milan
Posted by

As far as 0-0 games go, the one at the Wanda Metropolitano was relatively exciting, however, it didn’t stay goalless thanks to a late, late intervention from AC Milan’s Junior Messias.

Atletico Madrid had clearly settled for the point but they were undone at the death thanks to some great work down the left-hand channel by Franck Kessie, who crossed for Messias to power home.

Liverpool’s regret

The win for the Italian giants puts them into the Europa League position with one match day to play, meaning that Diego Simeone’s side could be bombed out of Europe altogether if they don’t get it together on match day six.

Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Diego Simeone Franck Kessie Messias

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.