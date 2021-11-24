Clearly, playing two of his best players was a risk that Jurgen Klopp believed was worth taking for Liverpool’s Champions League ‘dead rubber’ against Porto on Wednesday night.

The Reds have already sailed into the Round of 16, so the German could quite easily have played a second-string side without fear of being overhauled at the top of Group B.

Though there are some changes that have been made, Klopp has decided to start the match at Anfield with both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, a decision that hasn’t gone down well with the faithful.

With more important Premier League games on the horizon, it’s little wonder there’s been a backlash on social media.

? #UCL TEAM NEWS ? Here’s how we line up for the visit of the @FCPorto tonight! #LIVPOR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 24, 2021

However, Klopp will surely countenance that he’s made more good decisions than bad and he needs to be trusted on such occasions.

The only real issue will be if either of the two strikers get injured, because the manager will have some awkward questions to answer if so.

no need for mo and sadio — disco dave (@onIyscrans) November 24, 2021

Salah should get some rest Klopp… PL games way important from today’s ! — safa kadhim ?? (@safakadhim87) November 24, 2021

Risking Salah AND Mane right before the congested December schedule in an absolutely meaningless game just to fill FSG’s pockets https://t.co/FL4duvA17M — Om Ambaye (@AmbayeOm) November 24, 2021

Risking Salah for a dead rubber game. pic.twitter.com/EK7LiI26fh — Ã (@lfcarif_) November 24, 2021