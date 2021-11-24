‘No need for Mo and Sadio’ – These Liverpool fans are furious with the risk that Klopp has taken against Porto

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Clearly, playing two of his best players was a risk that Jurgen Klopp believed was worth taking for Liverpool’s Champions League ‘dead rubber’ against Porto on Wednesday night.

The Reds have already sailed into the Round of 16, so the German could quite easily have played a second-string side without fear of being overhauled at the top of Group B.

Though there are some changes that have been made, Klopp has decided to start the match at Anfield with both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, a decision that hasn’t gone down well with the faithful.

MORE: Liverpool’s regret

With more important Premier League games on the horizon, it’s little wonder there’s been a backlash on social media.

However, Klopp will surely countenance that he’s made more good decisions than bad and he needs to be trusted on such occasions.

More Stories / Latest News
‘What happened to Foden?’ – These Man City fans are concerned why Pep has left young star out against PSG
Liverpool and Man City team news for mid week Champions League ties
Liverpool predicted line up to face Porto

The only real issue will be if either of the two strikers get injured, because the manager will have some awkward questions to answer if so.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Mo Salah Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.