Pochettino identifies two top targets for Man Utd, including his former player + replacement for failed Solskjaer signing

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino already seems to be preparing for the Manchester United job, according to a report from La Razon.

The Argentine has been strongly linked with taking over as Man Utd manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with BBC Sport claiming he’s open to the role, though ESPN state that an initial approach has been knocked back by PSG.

La Razon seem to suggest Pochettino is optimistic about making the move to Manchester, however, as he’s already eyeing up transfer targets for his prospective new employers.

The report states Pochettino would be keen to sign his former Tottenham player Kieran Trippier, currently at Atletico Madrid, along with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

Both of these would have major implications for two signings brought in by Solskjaer, with Trippier and Kounde perhaps likely to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire in the side, respectively.

Both these defenders have been poor for United, and it’s easy to see why Pochettino might view Trippier and Kounde as necessary upgrades.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will get Pochettino, though, so fans perhaps shouldn’t get too excited by transfer rumours like this for now.

