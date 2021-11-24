Paris Saint-Germain have given an intriguing response to Manchester United’s approach for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Although PSG seem keen to make it clear they’re no pushovers by rejecting Man Utd’s approach, they have also sounded out Zinedine Zidane about possibly replacing Pochettino, according to ESPN.

The Argentine has been strongly linked with the Red Devils job by several sources in the last few days, with BBC Sport claiming he was open to taking over at Old Trafford.

Even if United have failed to land Pochettino for now, it seems PSG aren’t entirely confident of keeping hold of him if ESPN’s report is anything to go by.

The 49-year-old is one of the finest managers in the world and seems ideal for what United need after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but it may be that they’ll have to wait i f PSG continue to hold on to their manager.

It remains to be seen what could happen with Zidane, but many United fans will hope the former Real Madrid boss can be tempted to replace Pochettino at the Parc des Princes.

Until then, United have also been linked with former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde by BBC Sport as an interim option.