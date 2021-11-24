Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has cemented his place in the record books by moving up to third place in the all time list of English Champions League goal scorers.

This comes after the England international poked home Man City’s equaliser in their 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain, a game in which City dominated for large parts, unable to find a way past a stoic PSG defence until Sterling’s 63rd minute toe poke drew them level.

Sterling joins Chelsea legend Frank Lampard on 23 goals in the competition, and now sits one goal behind Manchester United legend Paul Scholes, and seven behind England and Manchester United’s leading goal scorer Wayne Rooney, who is currently managing Championship side Derby County.

Not bad company for Sterling to keep.

23 – Raheem Sterling has now scored as many UEFA Champions League goals as Frank Lampard (23), with Wayne Rooney (30) and Paul Scholes (24) the only Englishmen to score more in the competition. Equaliser. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2021

Thanks to his equaliser and super sub Gabriel Jesus’ side footed winner, Man City now take control of Group A going into the final round of fixtures.

While both City and PSG are already through to the knockout rounds thanks to RB Leipzig’s five nil demolition of Club Brugge, a win for the French side would have meant City might have suffered an unfavourable draw in the last 16 by coming second.

However, the win tonight has put fears of that to bed, with Pep Guardiola’s side being crowned Champions of their group once again, doing so for the fifth consecutive season – a joint record with Manchester United who did so between 2006/07 to 2010/11.

Now City will look ahead to this weekend’s Premier League clash against a well drilled and dangerous West Ham United team.

City know they need to keep winning in order to keep pace with Chelsea and Liverpool as the three of them duke it out as the main title contenders this season – although a loss will put West Ham level on points with City.