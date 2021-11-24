Rio Ferdinand wonders if ex-Colombian national team boss should take over the Man United managerial role

The Carlos Queiroz era at the head of the Colombia national team didn’t go as planned. The Portuguese tactician lasted two years before being sacked due to the underperforming squad during the World Cup Qualifiers.

Since departing the South American nation, Queiroz is heading the Egypt national team, which he has in the line of qualifying for the World Cup.

Despite this position, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand stated on his “Vibe with Five” (via Marca) that The Red Devils should consider pursuing the former Colombian national team boss.

“And Carlos Queiroz? I think that if Manchester United calls him, he will stop doing what he is doing,” Ferdinand said.

Queiroz has a connection with Manchester United. The 68-year-old served as an assistant coach on two different occasions. Coming off his sacking in Colombia, Queiroz has bounced back with Egypt, and it would be hard to envision him departing with the World Cup around the corner.

Nonetheless, Queiroz could have a close affection for Manchester United that he could forgo a World Cup to lead The Red Devils.