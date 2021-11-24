Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another Champions League record with goal for Man Utd vs Villarreal

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has broken yet another record in the Champions League in last night’s win over Villarreal.

The Portugal international has been in superb form for Man Utd since returning to the club in the summer, and even if he’s going to turn 37 soon, he’s still one of the very best in the business, especially in the Champions League.

Ronaldo hasn’t been able to help the Red Devils through their recent slump, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent sacking, but he did help Michael Carrick get off to a winning start last night.

United opened the scoring through Ronaldo late in the second half, and the former Real Madrid man’s goal means he’s now made this piece of Champions League history…

5 – Cristiano Ronaldo is the first ever player to score in each of an English club's first five matches of a single European Cup/Champions League season (excluding qualifiers). Famous. pic.twitter.com/zkmjLaSWqk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 23, 2021

This is some stat from a player who’s into his late 30s and playing in a generally pretty poor United side, but it shows just what a special talent he still is.

MUFC fans will hope Ronaldo can keep up his love affair with this competition into the knockout stages.