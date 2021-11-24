Manchester United interview experienced candidate for interim manager role

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with former Lyon manager Rudi Garcia over coming in as interim manager.

The Frenchman has been out of work since leaving his position at Lyon at the end of last season, but remains highly regarded in the game after enjoying success with a number of big clubs.

Most of Garcia’s work has been in Ligue 1, where he won a title with Lille, before later leading Marseille to the Europa League final.

According to The National, Garcia is now in contention for the Man Utd job as the Red Devils consider short-term candidates to take charge of the first-team until the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino is being strongly linked as United’s preferred candidate to take the position permanently, but it might have to wait until the summer due to his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Garcia has plenty of experience and is well known for playing attractive attacking football, so he could be a very strong option for the club to consider right now.