Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane was within mere centimetres of opening the scoring against Porto.

Porto are visiting Anfield tonight in matchday five of the Champions League knowing that a win away at Liverpool and an Atletico Madrid loss will put them in a great position to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.

But tonight Porto were very close to being one nil down, after Thiago played in Mane to be through on goal.

The Senegalese international coolly rolled the ball past the Porto goalkeeper but the goal was pulled back for offside.

Liverpool have already qualified out of the group in top spot. And thus have rotated their starting xi around accordingly.

Takumi Minamino, and Neco Williams have been given starting spots alongside Ibrahima Konate and Champions League debutant Tyler Morton, who thus far is playing a good game.

The second half is set to get underway very soon, and while Liverpool will not be too bothered by losing the game, they will still want to continue winning in order to continue accruing good momentum ahead of the crucial and brutal festive fixture period.