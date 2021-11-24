Manchester United continue to be strongly linked with Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, and it’s clearly a move that would please Luke Shaw.

The Red Devils left-back played under Pochettino as a youngster at Southampton, and the Argentine certainly had a big impact on his career.

Shaw has previously opened up about how much he enjoyed having Pochettino as his manager, and has made it clear he’d like to play for him again one day.

“He used to call me his son,” Shaw said in a book about Pochettino, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“That’s how good our relationship was. I’ve had lots of ups and downs, but when I was with Pochettino it was only ever up, up, up.

“He made me feel that I was the best. He’d show me clips of my games and say, ‘You could do this better’. Not in a horrible way. Not I could have done better, but I should have done better, because he knows I can be better.

“I think with Southampton he achieved the impossible. We were one of the best footballing teams in the league.

“I do hope that I can play for him again one day. And I think he really wants me to play under him again.”

Shaw has been a key player for Man Utd in recent times and one imagines he would only improve even more if Pochettino was at the helm.