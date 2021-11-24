Spanish media outlet claims Real Madrid ace will be heading to Brazil after his contract expires

Marcelo is nearing his run with Real Madrid, where he’s spent over a decade. The 33-year-old’s contract expires in June, and all signs point to Los Blancos not renewing his contract.

As a result, there’s speculation over where the left-back will go when his tenure with Real Madrid is over. Spanish media outlet AS (via UOL Esporte) reports that when Marcelo leaves, he’ll be returning to Brazil.

The information in the article states that the two possible destinations for the left-back are two Rio de Janeiro-based clubs in Fluminense and Botafogo. No further details as to what kind of contract either club will offer, but it seems these two are ready to do everything to land Marcelo.

It is no surprise that Marcelo wants to wrap up the remaining years of his career in his hometown. It appears the Brazil international wants that nostalgia of only playing for one European club in his career.

Marcelo has 532 games for the club, beating idol Roberto Carlos, with 527, and becoming the second foreigner with more matches for Real Madrid, only behind Benzema, who has 574.