Sign of panic from Chelsea as they hold talks over CB transfer + prepare to test club’s resolve to keep 23-year-old

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel may well be losing hope of keeping Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as they near becoming free agents at the end of the season.

The Blues would no doubt be in a bad situation if two players of such importance both left on free transfers at the same time, and it seems the club are now taking steps to prepare for that eventuality.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have been in talks over signing Fenerbahce centre-back Attila Szalai, with the west London giants now said to be prepared to test his club’s resolve to keep him.

On the one hand, it’s sensible for any club to have a backup plan in place in a situation like this, but it won’t exactly give the club’s fans much optimism with regards to Rudiger and Christensen.

Chelsea may well have replacements like Szalai in mind, but Rudiger in particular has been a superb performer in recent times and will be very difficult to replace.

The Germany international played a starring role in helping CFC win the Champions League last season, and his form this term has helped the team top the Premier League table.

Given the choice, most Chelsea fans would surely much rather see Rudiger sign a new deal than anyone else coming in, even if Szalai could end up being a fine purchase.