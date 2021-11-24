It took a while to arrive, but when the first goal was scored at Anfield, it was certainly well worth the wait.

There appeared to be little danger to Porto once they’d cleared a Liverpool free-kick early in the second half, however, Thiago Alcantara’s finish had everyone purring.

Addressing the ball from outside the area, the midfielder cut across it with the outside of his boot, and the ‘daisy cutter’ found its way into the net for a sumptuous finish.

THAT IS WORLD CLASS! ? Just ridiculous from Thiago! ?? Wait for the angle from behind… ? pic.twitter.com/21X1XkxW1W — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo