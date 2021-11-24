It was a clash of the Champions League heavyweights at the Etihad Stadium, and the win for Manchester City against Paris Saint-Germain, guaranteed them top spot in Group A and, theoretically, an easy draw in the Round of 16.

The result also affords Pep Guardiola the opportunity to rest all of his main stars for the final ‘dead rubber’ group game in early December.

On the night, it was the French giants that took the lead through Kylian Mbappe, but they were unable to capitalise on the opener, and allowed the hosts to get back into the game quickly.

Firstly, Raheem Sterling drew Pep Guardiola’s side level with a slightly fortuitous goal before a calm finish from Gabriel Jesus saw the Citizens take the points.

The loss won’t do Mauricio Pochettino any favours in Paris, and it’ll be interesting to see if there’s further fall out from the result.

After the game, Man City fans took to social media to share their delight regarding what was an important European victory.

totally deserved, outclassed a team of 11 superstars, thank you boys!??? — VAR baby (@Kristian_Mcfc) November 24, 2021

without kdb foden and grealish, we still won….. lets go citeehhhh — KevCostner (@KevinEks2) November 24, 2021

City through as group winners shows the difference in class between City and PSG. PSG have a better front three but with no balance in midfield and a world class manager. — Joseph Samson (@avgeekjoseph) November 24, 2021

Well deserved. Should have won last one as well. On top of PSG throughout both matches… ??? — Amin Ali (@aminali83) November 24, 2021