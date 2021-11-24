Newcastle optimistic about luring transfer target to England, Man Utd could also be in the running

Newcastle United are reportedly making moves to seal a possible January transfer window deal for Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

The Magpies will want to make a statement in the transfer market as soon as possible as they look to build an exciting new squad under their wealthy new Saudi owners, and Trippier could be a decent option to start with.

According to the Daily Mirror, the England international is now a key target for manager Eddie Howe, and Newcastle are said to be hopeful of luring the player back to the Premier League.

Still, the report also mentions past interest from Manchester United, suggesting that the Red Devils could come back in for him again.

This would not be at all surprising after the poor form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka this season, with the experienced and more attack-minded Trippier surely an upgrade.

Newcastle, however, can now surely offer Trippier very tempting wages due to their new-found financial muscle, so it will be interesting to see how this battle pans out.

Trippier may well be tempted to be part of the new project at St James’ Park, though he also might not fancy what could genuinely end up being a relegation battle for the club.

Man Utd may not be in the best position right now, but Trippier would at least be playing in the Champions League and competing at the other end of the table.