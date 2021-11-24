Talks held: Manchester United manager target already sounding out potential transfers

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde about possibly taking over on an interim basis.

The 57-year-old has been out of work since leaving his position as Barca boss in January 2020, but it seems he may now be expecting to return to football management with a temporary role at Man Utd.

According to the Guardian, Valverde has even started sounding out potential additions to the Red Devils squad for if he gets the job, though it could still be that they’ll end up going for Mauricio Pochettino instead.

The report explains that although United are planning to hire an interim manager, they could scrap that plan if they’re able to lure Pochettino away from Paris Saint-Germain straight away.

Still, Valverde could be a fine choice on a short-term basis if MUFC cannot land their top target, and it’s intriguing that the Spanish tactician already seems to have transfer targets in mind.

It’s hard to imagine United would give that much power to an interim manager, but everything’s possible, especially at the rather chaotically-run Old Trafford.

Valverde won two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey during his time in charge of Barcelona, and was also highly regarded for the work he did at Athletic Bilbao prior to getting the job at the Nou Camp.