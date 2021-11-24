(Video) Antonio Conte spotted making sliding tackle during Spurs training

Following the recent departure of Nuno Espirito Santo, new Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte certainly appears to be settling into life in London.

The notoriously demanding Italian has enjoyed a decent start as Tottenham Hotspur manager – remaining unbeaten in his first three matches.

However, it appears that the former Inter Milan boss is doing more than just picking up results – his presence and energy on the training pitch certainly look to be improving the side’s morale.

During a recent session, Conte was spotted throwing himself in a sliding tackle that left many of the Tottenham Hotspur first team, including star man Harry Kane, in fits of laughter.