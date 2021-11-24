With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having been relieved of his duties by Manchester United, the hunt is on for his replacement.

Paris Saint-Germain coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is believed to be one of the names in the frame, thought it isn’t clear if he would be hired mid-season or at the end of the current campaign.

TalkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, is clear that the Red Devils don’t want to be going anywhere near the former Tottenham Hotspur manager for the same reason why they sacked Solskjaer – because he doesn’t win trophies.