Video: Pundit’s argument as to why Man United shouldn’t go anywhere near Pochettino

Manchester United FC
Posted by

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having been relieved of his duties by Manchester United, the hunt is on for his replacement.

Paris Saint-Germain coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is believed to be one of the names in the frame, thought it isn’t clear if he would be hired mid-season or at the end of the current campaign.

MORE: Liverpool’s regret

TalkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, is clear that the Red Devils don’t want to be going anywhere near the former Tottenham Hotspur manager for the same reason why they sacked Solskjaer – because he doesn’t win trophies.

More Stories Jim White Mauricio Pochettino Ole Gunnar Solskjaer simon jordan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.