(Video) Brendan Rodgers issues update on Man United manager links

Leicester City is currently preparing to face Legia Warsaw in the Europa League group stage on Thursday evening.

The Foxes, who sit third in their group after four matches, will be desperate for a win as they look to book their place in the knockout phase of the illustrious competition.

However, preparation for Thursday’s fixture has been somewhat disrupted as manager Brendan Rodgers remains heavily linked with a move to Manchester United following the recent dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils are being temporarily led by Michael Carrick but the focus is understood to be on targeting a long-term permanent replacement.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another Champions League record with goal for Man Utd vs Villarreal

Rodgers, along with the likes of Zinedine Zidane and PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino, has been one of the names mentioned most when it comes to taking the Old Trafford hot seat.

However, reacting to the speculation for the second time since Solskjaer was sent packing last Sunday, Rodgers, who spoke ahead of his side’s European tie, reaffirmed his desire to remain in charge of the Foxes.