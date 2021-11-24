(Video) Free-flowing Man City take lead vs. PSG following superb Silva and Jesus link-up

Manchester City
Despite trailing early in the game’s second half, Manchester City has come back to lead Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris-Saint Germain 2-1.

Wednesday night’s blockbuster Champions League Group A match sees a whole host of footballing royalty in action, including PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

However, despite the French side’s stunning attacking talent, it has been Pep Guardiola’s Citizens who have dominated large parts of the game.

Having equalised in the second-half following a close-range effort from wide-man Raheem Sterling, the Premier League champions now lead thanks to some excellent link-up play from Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus.

