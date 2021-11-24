David Alaba had already given Real Madrid a lead against Sheriff on the half hour, and there was no chance of another upset once Toni Kroos added a second in first-half injury time.

Although the strike was clean, there was a touch of good fortune about it as the ball caressed the bar and fell just behind the line before bouncing out again.

The official clearly must’ve had a notification on his watch for he quickly gave the goal.

