David Alaba had already given Real Madrid a lead against Sheriff on the half hour, and there was no chance of another upset once Toni Kroos added a second in first-half injury time.
Although the strike was clean, there was a touch of good fortune about it as the ball caressed the bar and fell just behind the line before bouncing out again.
The official clearly must’ve had a notification on his watch for he quickly gave the goal.
Le but de Kroos : pic.twitter.com/g5f6qicue4
— X. (@XEY0H_) November 24, 2021
TONI KROOS, UNDERSIDE OF THE BAR AND IN ? pic.twitter.com/Ish6pOBDHm
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 24, 2021
Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo