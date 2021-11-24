Video: Kroos strokes home courtesy of the bar for Real Madrid’s second against Sheriff

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

David Alaba had already given Real Madrid a lead against Sheriff on the half hour, and there was no chance of another upset once Toni Kroos added a second in first-half injury time.

Although the strike was clean, there was a touch of good fortune about it as the ball caressed the bar and fell just behind the line before bouncing out again.

MORE: Liverpool’s regret

The official clearly must’ve had a notification on his watch for he quickly gave the goal.

Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories David Alaba Toni Kroos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.