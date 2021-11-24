Video: Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp agitated by journalist’s attitude over AFCON question

Everything had gone really well for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday night, after a sumptuous finish from Thiago Alcantara and another Mo Salah goal kept Liverpool’s 100 percent record in the Champions League at the expense of Porto.

However, the German’s mood changed in the post-match press conference after one journalist took him to task over previous comments made concerning the AFCON tournament which is due to be played in the new year.

Reminding Klopp that he’d called it a ‘little tournament,’ the clearly-incensed journalist succeeding in riling the Liverpool manager on what should’ve been a night of celebration.