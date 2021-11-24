(Video) Lovely bit of trickery allows Salah to double Liverpool lead against Porto

Mohamed Salah has doubled Liverpool’s lead against Porto.

Liverpool are already through to the knockout stages of the Champions League as leaders of Group B, winning all of their games so far.

But despite this Liverpool have not let their foot off the gas, and after Thiago’s exquisite opener Salah has gone and doubled the lead of the hosts courtesy of some lovely trickery.

You can watch the full video below

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

As is stands Porto will need at least a draw against Atletico Madrid on the final day of group fixtures of this season’s Champions League in order to join Liverpool in the last 16.

But should the La Liga champions score against AC Milan, then it will become a far more tricky assignment for the Portuguese outfit.

