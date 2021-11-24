Mohamed Salah has doubled Liverpool’s lead against Porto.

Liverpool are already through to the knockout stages of the Champions League as leaders of Group B, winning all of their games so far.

But despite this Liverpool have not let their foot off the gas, and after Thiago’s exquisite opener Salah has gone and doubled the lead of the hosts courtesy of some lovely trickery.

You can watch the full video below

Sensational from Mo Salah! ? He drifts into a central position before unleashing a shot into the bottom corner. 17 goals in 17 games for the Egyptian King this season! ? pic.twitter.com/3gD0JOmM8K — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

[Morestories latest]

As is stands Porto will need at least a draw against Atletico Madrid on the final day of group fixtures of this season’s Champions League in order to join Liverpool in the last 16.

But should the La Liga champions score against AC Milan, then it will become a far more tricky assignment for the Portuguese outfit.