French superstar and 2018 World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has scored the opening goal against Manchester City.

Paris Saint-Germain have been on the ropes for the entirety of the game, but a quick interchange between Lionel Messi and Neymar gave Messi the space he needed to pick out a pass to Mbappe at the far post to rifle home between Ederson’s legs.

The game between the two Middle Eastern backed clubs could be pivotal in deciding who will be the winner of Group A, and subsequently a seeded position in the last 16 draw of the Champions League.

