(Video) Post comes to PSG’s rescue after Ilkay Gundogan smashes effort against woodwork

Manchester City is piling the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris-Saint Germain during Wednesday’s Champions League group stage game.

Pep Guardiola’s Citizens are currently leading Group A and a point or more against tonight’s opponents would see them safely through to the Round of Last 16 knockout phase.

In an attempt to take the lead against a so-far resolute Paris-Saint Germain, the Citizens have been pushing for an opener.

Just before the half-hour mark, fans held their breath as midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was presented with a golden opportunity to fire his side into the lead – unfortunately, the closest the German came to opening the scoring was smashing his effort against Keylor Navas’ post.

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

