(Video) Raheem Sterling pokes Man City level vs. PSG

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling has given his side no more than they deserve during Wednesday night’s Champions League group game against Paris-Saint Germain.

Despite dominating the game’s first-half, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens found themselves one nill down in the second half after Kylian Mbappe opened the game’s scoring against the run of play.

MORE: (Video) Mbappe opens scoring for PSG vs. Man City

Looking to take at least a point from tonight’s blockbuster in order to qualify for the illustrious competition’s Round of Last 16 knockout phase, the Citizens, now level, thanks to a Sterling equaliser, remain firmly in control of Group A.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+