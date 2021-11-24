“We want to go for more” – Lionel Messi discusses Argentina’s mindset heading into World Cup next year

The FIFA World Cup is less than a year away, and it will likely be Lionel Messi’s final opportunity to win the coveted trophy. The 34-year-old has come close but has yet to lift the biggest prize in football.

Argentina has already booked their ticket for Qatar next year, and in an interview with Marca, the Paris Saint-Germain forward spoke about La Albiceleste’s chances to win the tournament.

“It was spectacular and incredible at the national level. I was able to achieve one of the goals that had cost me so much, which was the Copa America because I had been very close several times but had not achieved it. We ended up accomplishing our goal of qualifying for the World Cup in a brilliant way. And now we want to go for more,” Messi said.

Heading into the World Cup, Argentina will be considered one of the favorites. Coming off their Copa America win this summer, they’ll look to carry that momentum into next year’s tournament.

“We are doing very well now. Having won the Copa America helps a lot because the team works differently and is more confident. But we know that we still have a long way to go to be among the favorites. We will try to arrive in the best possible way to continue competing as we are doing in each game,” Messi said.

It seems every player will be all hands on deck to make sure Messi can lift the trophy. Although the Argentine forward has already hoisted his first international trophy this past summer, the players picked for that squad want to make sure Messi has a World Cup under his belt before he retires.