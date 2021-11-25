Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in a potential transfer deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The Spain international has shone in his time at Wolves, and Liverpool have been interested in him for some time, though they weren’t willing to meet his £50million asking price in the summer, according to Football Insider.

The Reds may now have more luck in pursuing Traore, with Football Insider reporting that Wolves could now be under more pressure to cash in on the 25-year-old.

The report states that Wolves need to raise funds in order to be able to afford to make the loan signing of Hwang Hee-chan permanent, and that could mean Traore is allowed to make way.

It’s not entirely clear how much Traore might cost Liverpool now, but the implication certainly seems to be that his asking price might have fallen.

LFC fans would surely welcome the signing of the former Barcelona youngster, who could give Jurgen Klopp more depth in an important area, especially ahead of the winter when both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Traore’s form in his time at Molineux has been a little inconsistent, but on his day he’s shown he has what it takes to be an asset for an even bigger club, and Jurgen Klopp’s fast-paced and attacking style of football could be a perfect fit for him.