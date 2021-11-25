Video: Eric Cantona announces he’s the new Manchester United manager

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has taken to Instagram to announce that he’s the club’s new manager, though he’s presumably not being serious.

Watch below as the Frenchman claims he’s offering everyone an exclusive announcement and that he’ll announce his staff soon, but we’re at least 99% certain he’s joking.

You never know with Cantona, but this announcement has come out of the blue and doesn’t seem to be being taken particularly seriously by anyone…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Cantona (@ericcantona)

Cantona was a great player for Man Utd back in the day, but he’s not really had any kind of coaching career, so even if he was only taking charge on a temporary basis, it would surely be extremely risky.

Having said that, it would also surely be hugely entertaining, so a part of us hopes there’s a chance this could happen one day!