Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly keen on a potential transfer move for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly.

The Ivory Coast international has not been a regular for Man Utd after some unconvincing form, but it seems Conte rates him highly.

The Italian tactician was supposedly interested in signing Bailly for Inter Milan when he was manager there, and he now wants him at Tottenham as well, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

Spurs could do with making changes to their squad after an inconsistent start to the season, and Conte will no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on this struggling squad he’s inherited from Nuno Espirito Santo.

We’re not sure most Tottenham fans would be that positive about a move for Bailly, with the club surely able to aim a little higher than an inconsistent and injury-prone player who rarely starts games for one of their big six rivals.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but one imagines Man Utd would be fairly happy to cash in on Bailly if any offers were to come in.