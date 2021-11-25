Exclusive: Juventus keen to keep hold of Spurs linked midfielder

Juventus could see at least one midfielder depart in the near future. 

The Italian giants are currently trying to juggle their finances and must get creative with ways to raise funds before delving into the market themselves.

Several first-team players have already been linked with moves away, including midfield duo Aaron Ramsey (Sky Sports) and Weston McKennie.

However, although the Serie A giants are struggling to find potential buyers for the ex-Arsenal star, one player they are hopeful of retaining is McKennie.

McKennie, 23, joined Juventus last year, initially on loan, before making his switch from Schalke permanent this summer in a deal worth £18.5m.

Although tipped to be one of the names to be offloaded, the American midfielder, who has been heavily linked with a move to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur (Calciomercato), is highly-rated among ‘The Old Lady’s’ backroom.

Sources in Italy have confirmed to CaughtOffside that Juventus’ coaching team have been impressed with McKennie and are very pleased with how his development is going.

As things currently stand, we understand that there are no plans to move the 23-year-old on, despite the interest being shown in him.

