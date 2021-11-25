Exclusive: Paulo Dybala signs new five-year contract with Juventus

Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala has signed a new five-year contract.

Dybala, 28, joined the Italian side in 2015 following a £36m move from Palmero.

Since his arrival in Turin, the 28-year-old has gone on to feature in 266 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 152 goals, along the way.

However, despite his long-standing presence among the club’s senior first-team, concerns had begun mounting as the attacking midfielder’s contract edged closer to expiring next summer.

MORE: Exclusive: Juventus keen to keep hold of Spurs linked midfielder

Juventus fans need not worry though as CaughtOffside can exclusively reveal that the South American, who will now earn €9m-per year, has penned a new deal that will see him extend his stay in Turin until 2026.

Official confirmation from the club is expected shortly.

Dybala has previously been linked with making a move to the Premier League with clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both heavily linked.

However, speculation surrounding the Argentine’s future can now stop with the midfielder set to see how his long-term future with ‘The Old Lady’.

Dybala has 31 caps for Argentina to his name, including two goals, and will be hopeful his country can qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.