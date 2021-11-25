FIFA announces date for Club World Cup draw

Chelsea will be the UEFA representative at the FIFA Club World Cup, and The Blues are about to know who they’ll be potentially be facing when the tournament gets going early next year.

FIFA announced that that the draw for the 2021 Club World Cup will occur on November 29th. The competition will take place in the United Arab Emirates, and the teams joining the Premier League side will be Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Al Ahly (Egypt), Monterrey (Mexico), Auckland City (New Zealand), and Al Jazira (UAE).

The South American representative has yet to be decided, with either Flamengo or Palmeiras vying for the spot as the two Brazilian clubs face off in the Copa Libertadores final.

Chelsea will be the favorites heading into this competition as all European clubs are. Nonetheless, the London-based club will look to exorcise some past demons as the last time a non-European club won this tournament was Corinthians, who defeated Chelsea in 2012.

Furthermore, be the last edition of the Club World Cup in its current format. FIFA plans to revamp the tournament so that it has 24 clubs in contention.