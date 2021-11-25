Former Chelsea player and manager Frank Lampard has revealed how his Blues team-mates used to troll Tottenham back in the day.

Speaking to Gary Neville in the video below, Lampard says that when he first arrived at Stamford Bridge, he found out that Chelsea players used to refer to Spurs’ old stadium White Hart Lane as ‘Three Point Lane’…

Apologies to my Spurs friends ? My 29 questions with Frank Lampard is out now on The Overlap, give it a watch if you like ?? https://t.co/ENMWuON0XI pic.twitter.com/YKvBGjr9M4 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 25, 2021

Lampard also said he used to enjoy playing there as Chelsea won there a lot, and Tottenham fans are unlikely to be happy with this trolling from the former England international.

Neville joined in as well, mocking Spurs by saying that everyone used to win there a lot!