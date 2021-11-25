Video: Frank Lampard reveals the hilarious nickname Chelsea players used to give Tottenham’s ground

Former Chelsea player and manager Frank Lampard has revealed how his Blues team-mates used to troll Tottenham back in the day.

Speaking to Gary Neville in the video below, Lampard says that when he first arrived at Stamford Bridge, he found out that Chelsea players used to refer to Spurs’ old stadium White Hart Lane as ‘Three Point Lane’…

Lampard also said he used to enjoy playing there as Chelsea won there a lot, and Tottenham fans are unlikely to be happy with this trolling from the former England international.

Neville joined in as well, mocking Spurs by saying that everyone used to win there a lot!

