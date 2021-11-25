Liverpool fans are loving the big improvement made by Thiago Alcantara after his stunning goal against Porto in last night’s Champions League victory.

The Spain international was a world class performer at Bayern Munich but has been a little slow to get going at Anfield, partly because of repeated niggling problems with injuries.

Now, however, Liverpool supporters are taking to Twitter to praise Thiago’s classy performance last night, as well as the sublime quality of his goal in the 2-0 win.

That’s the kind of thing LFC will have wanted to see from Thiago when they signed him, and it would be a big boost for Jurgen Klopp and co. if he could start performing like that more consistently.

Rival fans like to pretend Thiago has been a flop, but he's just been unable to enjoy consistent runs of being fit. The one time he did, in the final 10 matches of last season, he was Liverpool's best player along with Salah. He's world-class and will show it without injuries. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 24, 2021

Thiago's performance yesterday won't be talked about enough bc his name isn't Paul Pogba. — lfcharvs (@lfcharvs) November 25, 2021

Some performance by Thiago there. Even better strike… — Dave… (@dctwittwoo) November 24, 2021

So happy for Thiago that he is being appreciated, he's such a baller. — KralBeckenbauer (@BeckenbauerKral) November 25, 2021

All that Thiago prop is finally paying off, man! This guy is world class.

This hit ?????? Señor Spanish Sauce. https://t.co/RSeMJ90CmJ — Kavinka (@KavinkaFdo) November 25, 2021

Thiago has looked absolutely incredible so far this season. Finally seems like the player we got from Bayern ? — Alex Hamer (@AlexHamer1) November 24, 2021

this Thiago Alcântara goal is one of the best goals I've ever seen. he finally arrived in Liverpool. the best midfielder in England. world-class excellence — davi (@kimmichism6) November 24, 2021

Liverpool lost Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer and didn’t sign a replacement, and that may have been with Thiago in mind.

Even if we didn’t see the best of the former Bayern Munich man at Anfield last season, Klopp was perhaps banking on him improving enough to help the team cope with Wijnaldum’s departure.