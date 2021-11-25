“Such a baller” – These Liverpool fans single out star for improved performance vs Porto

Liverpool fans are loving the big improvement made by Thiago Alcantara after his stunning goal against Porto in last night’s Champions League victory.

The Spain international was a world class performer at Bayern Munich but has been a little slow to get going at Anfield, partly because of repeated niggling problems with injuries.

Now, however, Liverpool supporters are taking to Twitter to praise Thiago’s classy performance last night, as well as the sublime quality of his goal in the 2-0 win.

That’s the kind of thing LFC will have wanted to see from Thiago when they signed him, and it would be a big boost for Jurgen Klopp and co. if he could start performing like that more consistently.

Liverpool lost Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer and didn’t sign a replacement, and that may have been with Thiago in mind.

Even if we didn’t see the best of the former Bayern Munich man at Anfield last season, Klopp was perhaps banking on him improving enough to help the team cope with Wijnaldum’s departure.

