Manchester United are continuing to be strongly linked with a move to hire Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as their long-term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils needed to make a change after their dire recent form, and the Transfer Window Podcast has provided plenty of details about the club’s pursuit of Pochettino, as well as other possible candidates in the frame for the job.

One intriguing detail from the podcast, however, is that PSG players are not happy with Pochettino’s tactics, even though the Argentine is personally popular in the Parc des Princes dressing room.

It’s vital that Man Utd get their next managerial appointment right, but it could be that Pochettino actually wouldn’t be the best fit to manage this group of big-name players.

The 49-year-old did his most impressive work in his time in charge of Tottenham, where he wasn’t working with as many big names, or with as much pressure and expectation on his shoulders.

If Pochettino’s methods haven’t gone down well with Neymar and co. at PSG, there’s every chance he’d face similar issues with egos like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

Most United fans would surely still view the former Spurs boss as the best candidate out there, but this detail should perhaps make the club pause and think.

Pochettino failed to win the Ligue 1 title with PSG last season, and his side haven’t been too convincing in the Champions League either, losing 2-1 away to Manchester City last night in another setback in the one competition they’ll be so desperate to win.