There’s some mixed transfer news for Manchester United in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure from the club at the weekend.

The Red Devils face an uncertain future at the moment as it’s not yet clear if they will be able to hire a new permanent manager straight away, or if they’ll instead opt for an interim manager until the end of the season.

There’s also uncertainty about what Solskjaer’s exit could mean for several of the club’s players, with the Daily Mail providing an update on some stars whose futures had been in doubt.

The good news is, it seems that Donny van de Beek is now likely to get a fresh chance to establish himself at Man Utd, which will surely be seen as a positive by many of the club’s fans who will have been hoping to see him get more playing time.

Less positive news is that it seems Jesse Lingard still wants to leave Old Trafford, with the England international another top player who has been rather harshly overlooked during Solskjaer’s time at the club.

Some United fans will surely have been hoping to see Lingard change his mind and stay under a new manager, but the Mail’s report suggests that’s not something that looks likely to change.

Van de Beek could be an asset for whoever comes in as manager next, but it looks like Lingard will instead be strengthening another team either in England or elsewhere in Europe.