Manchester United reach decision on interim manager

Manchester United have reportedly reached a decision on who will take temporary charge of the side’s first team until the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who has reported that German tactician Ralf Rangnick has agreed to become the Red Devils’ new interim manager.

? EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager. 6mnth contract then 2yr consultancy. Deal subject to Lokomotiv Moscow approval. Work permit process prevents 63yo leading #MUFC v Chelsea. W/ @lauriewhitwell @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/wjQyiRzfeE — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 25, 2021

United have been on the lookout for a new manager since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last Sunday.

Although several names were understood to be on the club’s shortlist, including Rudi Garcia and Lucien Favre (Telegraph), it is understood to be Rangnick who has been the vacant role’s successful candidate.

It has been noted that the manager’s move is subject to Lokomotiv Moscow’s approval, but fans will be hoping that doesn’t get in the way of a potential fresh face coming in, in time for the Red Devils’ next Premier League fixture against Chelsea, on Sunday.

What Could Rangnick Mean for Michael Carrick?

Having taken temporary charge of the side for their midweek European tie against Villarreal, former midfielder Michael Carrick marked his managerial career with a decent 2-0 win.

However, undoubtedly too inexperienced to guide a club of United’s size for any great length of time, Carrick will now make way for a more competent Rangnick.

Despite that though – it is probably fair to assume the Geordie-born coach will remain on the Red Devils’ payroll, at least until the end of the season.