Manchester United XI under Pochettino with three new signings and no Pogba

Manchester United are continuing to chase the possible appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

It remains to be seen if the Paris Saint-Germain boss can be lured away from the French capital now, or perhaps more likely at the start of next season, but the rumours aren’t going away.

If Pochettino, who is Man Utd’s first choice, does end up getting the job, we thought we’d take a look at how the Red Devils could line up with the Argentine at the helm.

Paul Pogba’s future is in serious doubt as he nears the end of his contract, and if anything, Pochettino moving to United only seems likely to further facilitate his departure, as he’d reportedly be keen on playing under his replacement, Zinedine Zidane, at PSG.

United have long been linked with West Ham’s Declan Rice and it would make sense if he remained a top target under Pochettino, who will surely agree that central midfield remains an area of weakness in this squad.

Elsewhere, there have been reports that Pochettino has also identified Jules Kounde and Kieran Trippier as priority targets for MUFC, which would give the team a new-look XI looking something like this next season…

Kounde makes sense as a replacement for the out-of-form Harry Maguire, while Trippier also seems a clear upgrade on another failed Solskjaer signing, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw would surely remain key parts of the defence, and David de Gea doesn’t look like giving up on the number one shirt any time soon, but some players could be brought in from the cold.

Donny van de Beek barely played under Solskjaer but that looks a big mistake, and he seems like he’d be a good fit for a Pochettino team.

The rest of the side more or less picks itself, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho perhaps ideal for Pochettino’s style of play and a good complement for Cristiano Ronaldo up front, with Bruno Fernandes remaining a key figure just behind those attackers.

Could Pochettino make United into serious title contenders with this kind of team? Let us know in the comments below!