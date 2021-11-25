Manchester United have reportedly been given a huge boost in their race to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

The Argentine has been strongly linked with the Man Utd job in the last few days following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it now seems things may be moving along according to plan for the Premier League giants.

According to a report from Todo Fichajes, Zinedine Zidane has agreed to take over from Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain, rather than holding out for the French national team job.

There had been some doubts about whether PSG would let Pochettino leave in the middle of the season, but they have also held some talks with Zidane.

If it’s accurate that Zidane is prepared to take the PSG job, it would surely mean the Ligue 1 giants could back down and allow Pochettino to make the move to Old Trafford.

The former Tottenham manager is widely reported to be keen on returning to English football, with some talk that he’s not been entirely happy with PSG.

Pochettino could be more suited to the rebuilding job needed at United after the tremendous work he did to take Spurs up another level in his time in north London.