“One of the most embarrassing nights in Tottenham’s history” – These Spurs fans react to their humiliating defeat against Mura

Tottenham FC
Tottenham Hotspur have suffered arguably one of the most embarrassing defeats in the club’s history after losing to Mura.

The Slovenian side snatched a last-minute winner against a second-string Spurs team that was so poor it saw Antonio Conte call on the big guns (Lucas Moura and Heung-Mon Son -Harry Kane was already starting) to try and bail them out of trouble.

An early goal from Tomi Horvat put the visitors one-nil down, with Davinson Sanchez being especially culpable for his poor defending.

After talisman Harry Kane equalised in the second half, with Spurs a man down by this point following Ryan Sessegnon’s first-half sending off, Spurs were then caught on the break in the final minute of the game.

Amadej Marosa ran through into the penalty area cut inside of Sanchez and saw his shot deflect off Sanchez and into the net over Pierluigi Gollini, sealing Mura’s first win in Europa Conference League history.

With the defeat to Mura tonight, Spurs now face a crunch tie against already crowned group winners Rennes on matchday six.

The North London outfit will need Vitesse to drop points in their final group game to stand any chance of progressing from the group and into the knockout stages with Vitesse having a better head-to-head record against Spurs putting them in the power position within the group.

