Tottenham Hotspur have suffered arguably one of the most embarrassing defeats in the club’s history after losing to Mura.

The Slovenian side snatched a last-minute winner against a second-string Spurs team that was so poor it saw Antonio Conte call on the big guns (Lucas Moura and Heung-Mon Son -Harry Kane was already starting) to try and bail them out of trouble.

An early goal from Tomi Horvat put the visitors one-nil down, with Davinson Sanchez being especially culpable for his poor defending.

After talisman Harry Kane equalised in the second half, with Spurs a man down by this point following Ryan Sessegnon’s first-half sending off, Spurs were then caught on the break in the final minute of the game.

Amadej Marosa ran through into the penalty area cut inside of Sanchez and saw his shot deflect off Sanchez and into the net over Pierluigi Gollini, sealing Mura’s first win in Europa Conference League history.

You can see some of the reaction below.

Surely one of the most embarrassing nights in Tottenham's history #THFC — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) November 25, 2021

? Squad market value: ?? Mura (€7.53m)

??????? Tottenham (€697m) This is why we Love Football ??? — Kyle???? (@Lilywhite4life) November 25, 2021

When someone asks me who I support I say I don’t watch football. That’s how embarrassed I am of this club. We’ve just lost to the San Marino of European football — E17Spurs (@OneHotspur91) November 25, 2021

Worst performance I can remember for a while. We don’t even have 11 players worthy of the shirt at the moment. Conte is good but he’s not a miracle worker. — spurstalk (@spurstalk88) November 25, 2021

Refund those fans. — We Don’t Need Another Hero We’ve Got The Iron Dome (@G__Division) November 25, 2021

It’s not coach at this point , it’s the players. Tottenham will be stagnant for couple years before competing for the top again. It’s due to the managements fault…. They have not actively looked for quality players and have not spent. You reap what you sow. — Jeromejr (@GoddamnUser7) November 25, 2021

With the defeat to Mura tonight, Spurs now face a crunch tie against already crowned group winners Rennes on matchday six.

The North London outfit will need Vitesse to drop points in their final group game to stand any chance of progressing from the group and into the knockout stages with Vitesse having a better head-to-head record against Spurs putting them in the power position within the group.