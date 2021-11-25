Manchester United and PSG in stalemate over Pochettino after major Zidane development

Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to pay the big compensation Paris Saint-Germain are demanding for Mauricio Pochettino.

The Red Devils are reportedly aware that PSG have already got former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane lined up to replace Pochettino as manager, and that means the situation has reached a stalemate of sorts.

See below for details in a tweet from The Transfer Exchange Show, with Pochettino also said to be ‘very interested’ in taking over at Man Utd following the recent sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer…

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but if Zidane is prepared to take over at PSG, it could mean that United will eventually find it easier to hire Pochettino.

The Argentine seems ideal as the long-term appointment for United right now, though the club may have to wait until the end of the season if no one budges here.

MUFC have also been linked strongly with an interim manager, with names like Ernesto Valverde and Ralf Rangnick supposedly in the frame to take over for the next few months.

