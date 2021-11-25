Manchester United reportedly feel there are four players in particular who could benefit from having Mauricio Pochettino come in as manager.

The Red Devils have suffered a miserable recent run of form, which led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked at the weekend after the 4-1 defeat away to Watford.

Pochettino is now emerging as one of the leading candidates to take over from Solskjaer, and The Athletic have provided a further update on the situation.

Included in their report is a line about why Man Utd are so attracted to Pochettino in particular, and it’s claimed that they feel his hands-on approach on the training ground would be of particular benefit to Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes.

Of those players, Wan-Bissaka’s development is probably the most worrying at the moment, with the former Crystal Palace man really not improving much since being brought in by Solskjaer in the summer of 2019.

There’s clearly a talented player in there somewhere, however, so it could be that Pochettino would be able to coach some real improvement into him with time.

Rashford, Greenwood and Fernandes are all big talents who’ve had their moments for United, but Pochettino could perhaps be ideal to help them become more consistent and really hone their skills with better tactical instructions.