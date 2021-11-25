Arsenal plan to bank €55m from trio of sales, money could go towards midfielder signing

Arsenal are reportedly willing to cash in on three players in order to raise transfer funds for a move for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

The Gunners are said to be hoping to raise around €55million from selling Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Bernd Leno, with the money then likely to be reinvested in moving for Sanches, according to Calciomercato.

This could be superb business by Arsenal if they pull it off, with Sanches likely to be an upgrade on most of their current midfield options.

Thomas Partey has not lived up to expectations in his time at the Emirates Stadium, partly due to repeated injury problems, while Granit Xhaka has never quite looked good enough for a club of this size and ambition.

Sanches, meanwhile, has shone in his time in Ligue 1 and it would be great to see him in the Premier League again after his underwhelming loan spell with Swansea City earlier in his career.

The Portugal international has improved a great deal since then, and could be a key signing to help Mikel Arteta’s side progress.

Lacazette and Nketiah are set to be free agents next summer, so cashing in on them in January makes perfect sense for Arsenal if they can do it.

Leno, meanwhile, has fallen out of favour as summer signing Aaron Ramsdale now looks to be the first choice in goal, so fans will surely be eager to see their club get these three names out if it can fund a deal for Sanches.