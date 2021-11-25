Report: South American giant wants to bring back Arsenal defender during January window

Flamengo’s project revolves around bringing in players that have European experience, whether it’s those who are at the end of their cycle or those who have yet to find their footing.

This past summer, the Rio de Janeiro-based club brought in three players that fit that mold in Kenedy from Chelsea and Andreas Pereira, both on loan from Chelsea and Manchester United. Flamengo also brought in David Luiz, who has a lot of experience playing for Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to Brazilian journalist Gustavo Henrique (via Daily Cannon), Flamengo wants Arsenal FC defender Pablo Mari to return to the South American giant. There’s speculation over the Spaniard’s future with the Premier League side, and Flamengo hopes to land him during the January window.

“I talked to an important person at the club who told me the following: ‘Gustavo, how can I say that Flamengo doesn’t want Pablo Mari’s return? It is evident that Flamengo wants to, but there are many details that need to be fixed for him to return,” Henrique said.

Mari is under contract until 2024, so Flamengo will have to work out a deal that suits Arsenal’s asking price. The 28-year-old played one season for Flamengo in 2019 and it comes as no surprise that they want him back. Furthermore, with Mari only making two appearances thus far for The Gunners, it doesn’t seem as though he has a future.