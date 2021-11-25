Manchester United reportedly face paying as much as £20million to get Brendan Rodgers out of Leicester City.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who mention recent links with Man Utd, as well as other big clubs like Tottenham and Newcastle United before they eventually opted for other candidates.

Rodgers has done impressive work at Leicester, though the team’s recent form has been a little suspect, so it remains to be seen how Man Utd fans would feel about hiring him now.

Reports from the likes of BBC Sport and others have suggested that Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is United’s first choice to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But if that doesn’t work out, then Rodgers would surely be seen as a decent alternative after a strong career in top-level management.

The Northern Irish tactician might not quite be in Pochettino’s league, but his style of play seems like it would make him a good fit for United.

Having said that, £20m would be a lot to pay for someone who perhaps isn’t the main outstanding candidate for the job, so it will be interesting to see if that ends up putting clubs off.